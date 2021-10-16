India could win medals in tennis in 2028 and 2032 Olympics, says Yuki Bhambri

Left Menu

Ace lawn tennis star Yuki Bhambri believes that India could win Olympic medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:46 IST
Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri. Image Credit: ANI
By Vipul Kashyap Ace lawn tennis star Yuki Bhambri believes that India could win Olympic medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Games.

Talking to ANI, Yuki said: "It's hard because it's a world sport. Tennis is probably 2nd most popular sport in the world behind football. For Indians, the big thing is that we could represent the nation in Olympics. And you have to also look at who you are competing against with players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic." "We have come close (to win a medal at Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles. Going forward, if the stars of the future will get opportunities. Then maybe we could see India winning medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics," he added.

Tennis Premiere League is making a return as the new session will start on December 9th and talking about that Bhambri said, "I am glad that am playing for the first time in TPL and that too for Delhi Binny's Brigade. Representing the home state is an honour and no debut can be bigger than this." "Hopefully, it will go well. All the top Indian players are playing in TPL. The way this league is going, it could be big. The challenge will be sustainability and it's in 3rd season so hopefully, it gets better and bigger."

"It's a good platform to promote our local talent and they have a good chance to meet and learn tennis from international players as this time the league will also have some foreign players in the women's draw," the 29-year-old pointed. The Tennis Premier League has witnessed 2 very successful seasons in 2018 October and 2019 December. All the top-ranked players of India participated and the best coaches of the country mentored their respective teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

