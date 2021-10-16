Left Menu

Soccer-Vardy strikes as Leicester sink Man United in 4-2 thriller

With the score 2-2 late in the game, Vardy netted a superb goal with the outside of his foot to cap a frantic five-minute spell before substitute Patson Daka put the icing on the cake for Leicester in stoppage time. Mason Greenwood had fired United into a 19th-minute lead when he unleashed a thunderbolt from 20 metres that flew into the far corner as it shaved the inside of the post.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:31 IST
Soccer-Vardy strikes as Leicester sink Man United in 4-2 thriller
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicester City ended their four-match winless run in the Premier League as goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka helped them to a comeback 4-2 home win over Manchester United on Saturday. With the score 2-2 late in the game, Vardy netted a superb goal with the outside of his foot to cap a frantic five-minute spell before substitute Patson Daka put the icing on the cake for Leicester in stoppage time.

Mason Greenwood had fired United into a 19th-minute lead when he unleashed a thunderbolt from 20 metres that flew into the far corner as it shaved the inside of the post. But the visitors were punished for sloppy passing in the danger zone in the 31st as Kelechi Iheanacho robbed Harry Maguire of the ball and squared it for Tielemans to hit the top corner with a looping shot over goalkeeper David De Gea.

A tame second half came to life when Soyuncu turned the tide with a close-range effort in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford, returning after shoulder surgery in August, levelled for United in the 82nd. Less than 60 seconds later, however, substitute Ayoze Perez chipped the ball into Vardy's path and the striker gave De Gea no chance, before Daka took advantage of more poor defending by United to tap the ball in at the far post. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021