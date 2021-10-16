Soccer-Norwich remain winless in the league after goalless draw with Brighton
Norwich City are still searching for their first Premier League win this season after playing out a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday. Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings on two points, while Brighton move provisionally up to fifth with 15 points.
Norwich City are still searching for their first Premier League win this season after playing out a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday. Brighton dominated possession and had a penalty appeal denied in the first half when Neal Maupay claimed contact from goalkeeper Tim Krul, but Norwich squandered a golden opportunity towards the end of the half to take the lead.
Josh Sargent looked set to fire into an open net from outside the box when visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez raced out and missed a clearance, but the American forward's tame shot was cleared with ease by Shane Duffy. Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings on two points, while Brighton move provisionally up to fifth with 15 points.
