Soccer-Silva and De Bruyne give City win over Burnley

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to stay within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool. It was lacklustre display from Pep Guardiola's side against winless opponents but after the difficulties of re-assembling his squad after the international break, the City boss will be satisfied with three relatively comfortably earned points.

City, with American Zack Steffen deputising for Ederson in goal given the Brazilian's late return from national team duty, gave a start to Raheem Sterling, who had said this week that he would consider a move away from the club. Sterling made little impact, however, in an unusually punchless City attack with Riyad Mahrez far from his best on the right and Phil Foden the brightest down the middle.

Portuguese midfielder Silva opened the scoring in the 12th minute, tapping in after Burnley keeper Nick Pope had pushed out a well-struck low drive from Foden. Burnley caused City some problems however and Ivorian attacker Maxwel Cornet could have brought them level when he latched on to a ball over the top from Dwight McNeil but City keeper Zack Steffen did well to save with his legs.

Josh Brownhill then screwed a shot wide from inside the box after some hesitant defending from City as Burnley ended the first half strongly. Riyad Mahrez went close to doubling City's lead after the break, clipping the cross-bar after a smart pull-back from Silva.

City finally put the contest to bed, in the 70th minute, when Ashley Westwood failed to clear for Burnley and the ball fell to De Bruyne who smashed home with his left foot. Burnley should have pulled one back in the latter stages but a stretching Chris Wood put his shot over the bar with City's defence having allowed him space.

Pep Guardiola's side are on 17 points from eight games, in second place, with Liverpool top on 18 points. Chelsea could return to the top of the table if they win at Brentford later on Saturday.

