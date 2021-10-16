Left Menu

Soccer-Lille suffer fourth Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont

French champions Lille suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at promoted Clermont on Saturday ahead of a key Champions League clash against Sevilla.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:39 IST
Soccer-Lille suffer fourth Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont
  • Country:
  • France

French champions Lille suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at promoted Clermont on Saturday ahead of a key Champions League clash against Sevilla. Vital N'Simba scored his first goal in the league to give Clermont their third win of the season and lift them up to 11th on 13 points.

Lille, who take on Sevilla on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a poor start in the Champions League Group G, are eighth on 14 points, 13 behind leaders Paris St Germain. Olympique Lyonnais take on Monaco later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021