SAFF C'ship: Anurag Thakur congratulates Indian team on title win, Chhetri equals Messi

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated the men's Indian football team for winning SAFF Championship for record-extending 8th time.

ANI | Male | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:22 IST
India Men's Football Team (Photo: Twitter/Anurag Thakur). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated the men's Indian football team for winning SAFF Championship for record-extending 8th time. Goals from Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sahal Abdul Samad gave the Blue Tigers a convincing victory at the National Stadium in Male against Nepal by 3-0.

Sunil Chhetri ended the SAFF Championships 2021 with the most number of goals -- 5 and he has now also equalled the Lionel Messi of Argentina in the international men's goal tally (80). Chhetri has now become the joint-second (along with Lionel Messi) most-prolific scorer among active footballers in men's with 80 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115). "India wins its 8th #SAFFChampionships2021 Title @chetrisunil11 scripts history as he equals Lionel Messi's record of making 80 goals in International Men's. Goal scorers: S Chettri S Singh S A Samad Congratulations to the #BlueTigers !" Anurag Thakur tweeted.

After a tough start to their tournament with two draws, India bounced back in their last two group matches against Nepal and Maldives to finish as the table-toppers. India remains the only team undefeated in the tournament. This was Nepal's first appearance in the final of the SAFF Championship. They last defeated India (2-1) in the tournament in the 2013 edition. However, India leads the overall head-to-head record 16-2 in 23 matches. (ANI)

