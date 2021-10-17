Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford's Frank laments "crazy" loss as Chelsea escape

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 01:38 IST
Brentford coach Thomas Frank was left stunned at his side's defeat by West London neighbours Chelsea on Saturday after the Bees were denied by a string of saves by Blues' goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and some last-ditch defending. "The last 25 minutes I think we totally dominated Chelsea, the European champions, and throughout the game we allowed Chelsea to have five shots," Frank told reporters.

"That is crazy. It's unheard of when you are playing the number one in the league and the Champions League winners. That should give us a lot of confidence." Frank said Chelsea dominated the first hour of the game without being dangerous apart from their goal at the end of the first half, scored by Ben Chilwell.

Then his side created "five 100% chances" all of which were kept out by Mendy and his defenders. "There should only be one winner in that game and that is us," the Dane said. "Mendy was absolutely world class and I think he's been crazy good for Chelsea. I just said to him it was a little bit annoying he was so good today."

