Soccer-Tuchel hails Mendy's 'decisive' role in Brentford win

Chelsea kept their grip on the league's top spot https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-bre-che-report-idINL1N2RC0CO thanks to a Ben Chilwell strike, but they owed their three points as much to goalkeeper Mendy, who pulled off a string of saves to deny Brentford an equaliser. Mendy denied Saman Ghoddos in the 83rd minute as he rushed off his line to close down the angle, and the Frenchman turned over an acrobatic overhead effort by Christian Norgaard in injury time.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 11:20 IST
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played a "decisive" role in Saturday's 1-0 West London derby win over newcomers Brentford, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Mendy denied Saman Ghoddos in the 83rd minute as he rushed off his line to close down the angle, and the Frenchman turned over an acrobatic overhead effort by Christian Norgaard in injury time. "Ed was absolutely decisive to escape with a clean sheet," Tuchel told reporters. "He was very strong and very concentrated in the build-up play. Very good performance and of course the last 20 minutes, the match turned into a cup game.

"They took a lot of risks and put a lot of bodies into our box. We could not keep them away from shooting and having the big chances." Goalscorer Chilwell also praised Mendy, who joined Chelsea in September 2020.

"I don't know how many saves he made, but there were a lot of very important saves and he does it every week for us," Chilwell told the Chelsea website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/10/17/chilwell--edou-gives-us-confidence. "He bails us out, whether it's once or twice, or in this game on several occasions. He's a world-class goalkeeper and is the one we've got to thank."

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

