Left Menu

SAFF C'ship: Proud of the team and way we got things on track, says Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri heaped praises on the team following the Blue Tigers' victory over Nepal to clinch the SAFF Championship trophy for a record eighth time.

ANI | Male | Updated: 17-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 11:29 IST
SAFF C'ship: Proud of the team and way we got things on track, says Sunil Chhetri
Indian football team (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri heaped praises on the team following the Blue Tigers' victory over Nepal to clinch the SAFF Championship trophy for a record eighth time. India convincingly defeated Nepal 3-0 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Saturday to win the coveted trophy.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri (48') opened the scoring before youngster Suresh Singh (50') doubled the lead within a minute to a two-goal lead for the Blue Tigers in the second half. Super-sub Abdul Sahal (90') whizzed past the Nepalese defence to nail the final one in the coffin on the last minute of regulation time.

Chhetri on Sunday said he didn't like the way India had opened their SAFF Championship campaign but he was happy to end the showpiece note with a thumping win. "Didn't start like we should have, but ended exactly how we wanted to. Proud of this bunch and the way we got things on track. I enjoyed watching that, Sahal. Suresh, of all the things you copy from me, this is up there. Make it a habit," Chhetri tweeted.

Sunil Chhetri ended the SAFF Championships 2021 with the most number of goals -- 5 and he has now also equalled the Lionel Messi of Argentina in the international men's goal tally (80). Following their record-time eighth SAFF Championship victory, the Blue Tigers will now gear up for the AFC Asian Cup 2021 qualifying third round that is scheduled to kick off next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021