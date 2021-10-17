BCCI, Yuvraj Singh extend wishes to Anil Kumble on his 51st birthday

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday greetings to former Indian spinner Anil Kumble as he turned 51 on Sunday. BCCI took to their Twitter and posted a video, revisiting Kumble's memorable 10 wickets haul against Pakistan in 1999.

"403 intl. Games. 956 intl. Wickets Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings. Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. Let's revisit his brilliant 10-wicket haul against Pakistan," BCCI tweeted. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a picture of him with Kumble and sent him 'good wishes' on his special day.

"Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 - a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes," Yuvraj tweeted. Later, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer also wished the former Indian spinner.

"Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 Bhai. Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity," Jaffer tweeted. Both Kumble and Jaffer were a part of the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS), where Kumble was the head coach of the team and Wasim Jaffer was the batting coach. (ANI)

