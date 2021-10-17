Left Menu

Shafali, Radha shine in Sydney Sixers win in WBBL

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:30 IST
Shafali, Radha shine in Sydney Sixers win in WBBL
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's Shafali Verma struck a half-century and Radha Yadav scalped two batters in Sydney Sixers' five-wicket win in the Women's Big Bash League but Poonam Yadav's effort did not yield a desired result as her team Brisbane Heat lost its match on Sunday.

Young opener Shafali struck 57 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence in Sixers' successful run chase against Hobart Hurricane, who made 125 for nine.

Apart from Shafali's knock, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry hit 27 runs off 33 balls as they reached 129 for five in 19.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Radha got rid of compatriot Richa Ghosh (46 of 46) and Sasha Moloney (22 off 16 balls) to help Sixers restrict Hurricane to a modest total.

In another match, leg-spinner Poonam dismissed experienced Beth Mooney (40) and Heather Graham (6) to help Brisbane Heat restrict Perth Scorchers to 137 for seven after inviting them to bat first.

Heat also ended up at the score of 137 for nine and later Scorchers won the contest via one-over eliminator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

