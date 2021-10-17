Left Menu

Shafali's maiden WBBL fifty propels Sydney Sixers to five-wicket win

Indian batter Shafali Verma smashed her first half-century as Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets in the fourth match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 on Sunday.

Shafali's maiden WBBL fifty propels Sydney Sixers to five-wicket win
Sydney sixers batter, Shafali Verma. (Photo/WBBL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian batter Shafali Verma smashed her first half-century as Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets in the fourth match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 on Sunday. The 17-year-old batter played a crucial knock of 57 runs off 50 balls, in which she hit six boundaries, as SSW, who were chasing a target of 126, chased it down with three balls remaining.

During the chase, Sydney Sixers lost their wicket for seven runs as batter Alyssa Healy was bowled out by the Hobart Hurricanes bowler Vlaeminck for three runs. In 2.2 overs, Sydney Sixers were 14/2, as Ashleigh Gardner was sent back after scoring three runs by Strano.

Ultimately, the anchor innings played by Verma helped her side in winning the game by five wickets. Another Indian player, Radha Yadav stole the show as she scalped two wickets in four overs.

For Hobart Hurricanes, Indian batter Richa Ghosh knocked 46 runs off 46 balls and brought the team to a decent total. Both Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes will be facing the Melbourne Stars for their next game on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. (ANI)

