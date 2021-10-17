BCCI invites application for coaching staff of Indian men's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach with senior Indian men's cricket team. The apex body of cricket in India has also invited applications for the post of Head Sports Science/Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the positions of Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach with Team India (Senior Men) and Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA)," the BCCI said in a statement. According to the statement, applications for the position of head coach (Team India -Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 pm on October 26, 2021, at headcoach@bcci.tv.

While the applications for the position of batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at battingcoach@bcci.tv, bowlingcoach@bcci.tv and at fieldingcoach@bcci.tv respectively. Also, applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at sportsscienceandmedicine@bcci.tv

BCCI said the successful candidate will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)