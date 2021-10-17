Left Menu

Soccer-Man United can bounce back from adversity, says Matic

Manchester United are capable of producing a good run against tough opponents in the coming weeks to soothe the disappointment of Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:16 IST
Soccer-Man United can bounce back from adversity, says Matic

Manchester United are capable of producing a good run against tough opponents in the coming weeks to soothe the disappointment of Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, midfielder Nemanja Matic said. The result stretched United's winless league run to three games and left them five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford.

United then host Liverpool and play Tottenham Hotspur away before the reverse fixture with Atalanta and the Manchester derby against champions City, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under growing pressure. "Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment," the Serbian told United's website (www.manutd.com) on Sunday.

"It’s time to stick together, to analyse this game as soon as possible, then to think about the next one, which is in three or four days against a very good side, Atalanta. "It’s also going to be hard. We are very disappointed, but I think that, in the future, we will show we are much better than this.

"Every next game is the most important, every next game is a new challenge, an opportunity to show your qualities. We’re going to take responsibility. We’re going to step up and see what we can do. I’m sure that we can do a lot." Matic apologised to United fans for the team's shambolic performance against Leicester.

"We are sorry for them. They support us, especially away and they are top. They deserve much, much better than this." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021