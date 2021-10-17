Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC all set for pre-season friendlies ahead of ISL 2021-22

Jamshedpur FC is set to play five pre-season friendlies in a bid to prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:45 IST
Jamshedpur FC all set for pre-season friendlies ahead of ISL 2021-22
ISL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC is set to play five pre-season friendlies in a bid to prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The squad will be battling out the friendlies against four clubs starting from October 27.

The team began its pre-season on October 10 with Head Coach, Owen Coyle, determined to have the players undergo a six-week pre-season. The Gaffer wants the players to find themselves in good rhythm, fitness, and camaraderie before they begin their ISL journey.

"It's important to play friendly matches during a pre-season as it sets a rhythm for the players and they know where they stand in the various aspects of their game," head coach Coyle said. "It's good to have competitive minutes under your belt and it also gives us a chance to try and test new combinations. We are playing some good teams and I am sure the boys are looking forward to it," he added.

Jamshedpur FC will be facing the Chennaiyin FC on October 27 for their first pre-season friendly match of the ISL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021