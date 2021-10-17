Jamshedpur FC all set for pre-season friendlies ahead of ISL 2021-22

Jamshedpur FC is set to play five pre-season friendlies in a bid to prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The squad will be battling out the friendlies against four clubs starting from October 27.

The team began its pre-season on October 10 with Head Coach, Owen Coyle, determined to have the players undergo a six-week pre-season. The Gaffer wants the players to find themselves in good rhythm, fitness, and camaraderie before they begin their ISL journey.

"It's important to play friendly matches during a pre-season as it sets a rhythm for the players and they know where they stand in the various aspects of their game," head coach Coyle said. "It's good to have competitive minutes under your belt and it also gives us a chance to try and test new combinations. We are playing some good teams and I am sure the boys are looking forward to it," he added.

Jamshedpur FC will be facing the Chennaiyin FC on October 27 for their first pre-season friendly match of the ISL. (ANI)

