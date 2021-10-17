Left Menu

Skill set is high, getting the balance right is important: Fleming on New Zealand's prospects

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who will be assisting head coach Gary Stead during the Black Caps T20 World Cup campaign, feels their players skill levels are very high and the team only needs to get the balance right.Fleming has joined the New Zealand team after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title on Friday.Its a good squad.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:08 IST
Skill set is high, getting the balance right is important: Fleming on New Zealand's prospects
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who will be assisting head coach Gary Stead during the Black Caps' T20 World Cup campaign, feels their players' skill levels are very high and the team only needs to get the balance right.

Fleming has joined the New Zealand team after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title on Friday.

''It's a good squad. We've never had as much talent as this within New Zealand Cricket, so getting the right balance and the way you want to play the game is very important. The skillset and what these guys put out, and entertain us with, is very high,'' Fleming told stuff. co.NZ on Sunday.

Fleming said that acclimatizing to the conditions would be the key to success in the tournament.

''Coming to grips with these conditions will be the challenge in warmup games... is going to be very important, and there's a couple of key games first up so dealing with pressure and starting the tournament well is a priority.'' ''There's a little bit of time before my MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) spot and it's just a great opportunity. We've talked for a while about sharing ideas and coming into the camp and watching these players who I'm a big fan of,'' Fleming added.

New Zealand has two warm-up games lined up, against England and Australia, before they play Pakistan in the tournament proper.

''I'm doing five days now pre-World Cup and talk about the conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which we've been playing in, and also cast an eye over and get some ideas back from him (Stead). I'm very proud to get the Black Caps kit back on as well.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021