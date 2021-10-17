SCOREBOARD: Oman vs PNG

Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the T20 World Cup between Papua New Guinea and Oman here on Sunday.

Papua New Guinea innings Tony Ura b Bilal Khan 0 Lega Siaka b Kaleemullah 0 Assad Vala c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 56 Charles Amini run out 37 Sese Bau c Jatinder Singh b Zeeshan Maqsood 13 Norman Vanua b Zeeshan Maqsood 1 Simon Atai c Ayan Khan b Bilal Khan 3 Kiplin Doriga c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 0 Damien Ravu c Mohammad Nadeem b Zeeshan Maqsood 1 Kabua Morea not out 6 Nosaina Pokana not out 5 Extras: (lb-6, w-1) 7 Total: 129/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 0-2, 81-3, 102-4, 112-5, 113-6, 113-7, 117-8, 118-9 Bowling: Bilal Khan 4-1-16-2, Kaleemullah 3-0-19-2, Aqib Ilyas 4-0-28-0, Mohammad Nadeem 3-0-23-0, Khawar Ali 2-0-17-0, Zeeshan Maqsood 4-0-20-4.

