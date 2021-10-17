Left Menu

Way KKR fights and plays is incredible, says Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana on Sunday said that the way his side manages to play and fight on the field is incredible to watch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:13 IST
Way KKR fights and plays is incredible, says Nitish Rana
KKR squad (Photo/ Nitish Rana Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana on Sunday said that the way his side manages to play and fight on the field is incredible to watch. "Not the result we wanted, but that's sports. It's been an amazing journey of 4 years. I'm glad that I haven't missed a single opportunity, and stood tall whenever...The way we fight, the way we play is incredible...Ami KKR," tweeted Rana.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on Friday to lift their fourth IPL title. KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum had said opening batter Venkatesh Iyer was a "big catalyst" in the side's redemption in the second half of the IPL.

"Venkatesh Iyer has been quite an incredible story. Looking back, he was actually going to play the next game when we were in India. In a funny way, the break came there at a good time too," said McCullum during the post-match press conference. "He will be challenged to change his methods at times too. He might not necessarily be the most consistent because of his flamboyancy. I hope he remains the Venkatesh Iyer that we have seen so far. He's got an enormous future in this game, and he's a very intelligent man. He was a big catalyst for our turnaround this season," McCullum added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021