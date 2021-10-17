Left Menu

Amee Kamani, Varsha Sanjeev record contrasting victories

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:44 IST
Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh and Varsha Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu recorded contrasting victories in their opening round 'Y' Camp (1st leg) match of GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament, here on Sunday.

The tournament is organised by The Sportal and played at the Goregaon Sports Club.

Kamani was on a roll as she quickly got into her stride and dashed the challenge from seasoned campaigner Chitra Magimairaj of Karnataka by romping to straight frames 3-0 victory in the best-of-5-frame clash to start off on a rousing note, a media release issued here said.

On an adjacent table, the Tamil Nadu cueist Varsha was engaged in a grueling battle with Maharashtra's Arantxa Sanchis before she managed to pull through by snatching a thrilling 3-2 victory and make a positive start.

Indian number 2 Kamani quickly found her touch to take control from the start. The experienced Magimairaj tried to put up a fight but could not stop the Indore-based Kamani from racing to an 88-03, 69-42 and 70-35 win.

Results 1st round – Y-Camp: Amee Kamani (MP) beat Chitra Magimaraj (KTK) 3-0 (88-03, 69-42, 70-35); Varsha S (TN) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-2 (66-29, 25-67, 16-75, 56-12, 76-33).

