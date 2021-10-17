Left Menu

Decision on Dhoni's retention will be taken only after knowing rules: CSK

And a call on that will be made once the rules are known, the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain the talismanic Dhoni.The iconic CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:13 IST
Decision on Dhoni's retention will be taken only after knowing rules: CSK
  • Country:
  • India

A call on whether to retain Mahendra Singh Doni for the next season of the IPL will be taken only after knowing the rules of the system, a top Chennai Super Kings official said on Sunday. The retention rules have not been laid down as yet and two more teams are set to be added in the 2022 edition.

''The rules of retention are not clear yet...We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known,'' the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain the talismanic Dhoni.

The iconic CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai. Earlier, Dhoni had said that he would like to create a roadmap for the next 10 years for CSK. The skipper had said that he hadn't decided how he would fit into the retention scheme of things.

''Again I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK,'' he had said after his team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final.

''It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years,'' he had said.

The CSK official also said any celebrations by the team would wait till the captain returns after finishing his role as a mentor with the Indian T20 World Cup team in the UAE.

''The victory celebrations will have to wait for the return of Dhoni after he is done with the role as mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup,'' he said. Meanwhile, CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to Pune to a warm welcome on Sunday. The stylish right-hander had scored 635 runs to win the Orange cup for the highest run-getter in the just-concluded IPL.

A few of the CSK's city-based players are expected to reach Chennai on Monday. PTI SS SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021