Shakib overhauls Malinga to become leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:07 IST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. Shakib achieved the feat in Bangladesh's ongoing Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

The all-rounder returned with figures of 2-17 against Scotland and hence he went past the record of Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga. Shakib now has 108 wickets from 89 matches in the shortest format.

Malinga had taken 107 wickets from 84 matches while New Zealand's Tim Southee is at the third number in the list, after taking 99 wickets from 83 matches. Earlier in the ongoing match against Scotland, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

