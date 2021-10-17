Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:08 IST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in T20 International cricket when he pipped Lasith Malinga's tally of 107 wickets during their T20 World Cup game against Scotland here.

Shakib, the greatest ever cricketer from his country, finished with figures of 2/17 in four overs and in the process surpassed the Sri Lankan great's tally of T20 International wickets.

Shakib now has 108 scalps from 89 T20 International games and is also the only cricketer to have a double of 100 wickets and 1000 plus runs in this format.

On the day, he first removed Richie Berrington to equal Malinga and surpassed him with the wicket of Michael Leask.

Third in the list is New Zealand's Tim Southee, who has 99 wickets to his name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

