Soccer-Play halted at Newcastle v Tottenham after fan collapses - reports

Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday was suspended after a fan collapsed in the crowd, Britain's Independent website reported.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off the pitch.

