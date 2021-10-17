Left Menu

Soccer-Play halted at Newcastle v Tottenham after fan collapses - reports

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:02 IST
Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday was suspended after a fan collapsed in the crowd, Britain's Independent website reported.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off the pitch.

