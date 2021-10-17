Left Menu

Lakshya Sen loses in final of Dutch Open

On his way to the final, he had defeated Canadas Xiaodong Sheng, Portugals Bernardo Atilano, Singapores Jia Heng Teh and Belgiums Julien Carraggi in the earlier rounds.The 20-year-old Indian had won the mens singles title in the 2019 edition of the Dutch Open and was the top-seed this year.

PTI | Almere | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:24 IST
Lakshya Sen loses in final of Dutch Open
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Defending champion Lakshya Sen of India lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the Dutch Open 2021 here on Sunday.

The world No 25 and tournament top seed Sen went down to the 41st-ranked Yew 12-21 16-21 in the final, which lasted for 36 minutes. On his way to the final, he had defeated Canada's Xiaodong Sheng, Portugal's Bernardo Atilano, Singapore's Jia Heng Teh and Belgium's Julien Carraggi in the earlier rounds.

The 20-year-old Indian had won the men's singles title in the 2019 edition of the Dutch Open and was the top-seed this year. The 2020 edition of the badminton tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other Indians in the men's singles, including Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma, and Rahul Chittaboina, lost in the opening round of the tournament that began on Wednesday. Ukraine International winner Priyanshu Rajawat, who came through the qualifiers, also suffered a first-round defeat while Aryamann Tandon couldn't make it past the qualifying rounds.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the best Indian performer, reaching the semi-finals before losing to top seed Abigail Holden of England in the last four 21-17 21-9.

Ira Sharma lost to Hungary's Vivien Sandorhazi 19-21 23-21 15-21 in the quarter-finals after having defeated compatriot Ananya Praveen in the round of 16. Among others, Samiya Imad Farooqui also lost in the round of 16, while Keyura Mopati's campaign ended in the first round of the main draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021