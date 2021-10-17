Soccer-Play resumes at Newcastle v Tottenham after medical emergency

Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday was suspended for several minutes after a fan collapsed in the crowd, but then resumed.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the East End of the stadium to his attention. Spurs midfielder Eric Dier motioned for a defibrillator to be brought over.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off. Play resumed with seven minutes of stoppage time, and Spurs scored almost immediately when Son Heung-min converted from close range. Newcastle said the supporter's condition had been stabilised and they were on their way to hospital.

