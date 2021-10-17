Left Menu

Soccer-Second-placed Lens beaten by Montpellier in Ligue 1

English forward Stephy Mavididi found the back of the net for the hosts early in the second half to lift his team up to 13th on 13 points from 10 games. Lens have 18 points and trail PSG by nine points.

Second-placed RC Lens lost ground with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Montpellier on Sunday. English forward Stephy Mavididi found the back of the net for the hosts early in the second half to lift his team up to 13th on 13 points from 10 games.

Lens have 18 points and trail PSG by nine points. But they are now in danger of being overtaken by third-placed Nice, who are two points behind following a 1-0 defeat at Troyes but have a game in hand. Olympique de Marseille, who have two games in hand, will reduce the gap with Lens to one point if they beat Lorient at home later on Sunday.

