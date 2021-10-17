Left Menu

Soccer-Salernitana appoint Colantuono after Castori sacking

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:51 IST
Stefano Colantuono was named as Salernitana coach for a second time on Sunday after Fabrizio Castori was sacked following a 2-1 defeat at Spezia that left the promoted side bottom of the Serie A standings.

Colantuono previously led the club between Dec. 2017 and Dec. 2018, the 58-year-old's last coaching role. "I embrace with great enthusiasm a place where I had a great time with extraordinary fans," Colantuono said.

"From tomorrow we will be back on the pitch with great commitment and confidence because I believe all the conditions are in place to do great work and achieve our goal of staying up." Castori led the Salerno-based club to promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1998-99 last season, but the veteran coach was dismissed after picking up four points from their opening eight league games.

"Thanking him for his professionalism and the objectives reached together, the club wishes the coach the best of human and professional fortunes," Salernitana said in a statement. Salernitana earned their first win of the season against Genoa before the international break, but surrendered a halftime lead to lose to relegation rivals Spezia on Saturday. They face Empoli at home next.

Castori is the third Serie A coach to be sacked this season, after Hellas Verona and Cagliari dismissed Eusebio Di Francesco and Leonardo Semplici in September.

