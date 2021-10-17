Left Menu

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:05 IST
Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment
The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was suspended for 20 minutes on Sunday after a supporter required medical treatment before being taken to the hospital.

It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required in the stand. The players initially waited by the side of the St James' Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room.

''There is a medical emergency in the East Stand,'' the stadium announcer said before later telling the crowd the players would be returning.

The supporter continued to receive treatment in the stands before being wheeled away by the side of the field to applause in the stadium.

''Our thoughts are with the person receiving emergency medical treatment,'' the announcer said.

Newcastle said the spectator was taken to hospital.

''The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised,'' the club said. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

