Indonesia lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought
PTI | Aarhus | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:30 IST
Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here. Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.
China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze. AP SSC SSC
