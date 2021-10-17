Left Menu

Indonesia lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought

Updated: 17-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:30 IST
Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here. Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.

China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

