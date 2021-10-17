Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: MLB Sunday's playoffs coverage (all times ET): NLCS Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Sunday's Finals coverage: Game 4: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. - - - - NFL Sunday's game coverage: Dolphins at Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. Chiefs at Washington, 1 p.m. Rams at Giants, 1 p.m. Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. Bengals at Lions, 1 p.m. Packers at Bears , 1 p.m. Chargers at Ravens, 1 p.m. Vikings at Panthers, 1 p.m. Cardinals at Browns, 4:05 p.m. Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks at Steelers , 8:20 p.m. - - WFT's Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson active vs. Chiefs Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson are active for Sunday's game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-KC-MCLAURIN-GIBSON, Field Level Media - - Chargers WR Mike Williams active vs. Ravens Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is active for Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-LAC-WILLIAMS, Field Level Media - -

Giants WR Kadarius Toney injures ankle, out vs. Rams New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney aggravated an ankle injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, N.J. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-TONEY, Field Level Media - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Tennessee officials apologize after chaos vs. Ole Miss Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman said she was "sickened" by the conduct of home fans Saturday night in the Volunteers' loss to Mississippi -- behavior that caused a stoppage of nearly 20 minutes as fans threw water bottles and other objects onto the field in the closing minute. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TENN-FANS, Field Level Media - - Nick Rolovich could have coached final game at Washington State Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said he's "waiting on an email" to find out whether he will keep his job because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WSU-ROLOVICH, Field Level Media - -

Reports: LSU coach Ed Orgeron won't be back in 2022 LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not return in 2022 but is expected to finish this season, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LSU-ORGERON, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Grizzlies exercise rookie option for Ja Morant, two others The Memphis Grizzlies exercised their rookie contract option for star point guard Ja Morant on Saturday, tying him to the team through the 2022-23 season. BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-MORANT, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Maple Leafs G Petr Mrazek (groin) out two weeks Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazak is expected to be sidelined two weeks with a groin injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said. HOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MRAZEK, Field Level Media - - Sunday game coverage: Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m. - - - - SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage: New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, 2 p.m. - - - -

GOLF PGA -- CJ Cup @ Summit, Champions -- SAS Championship - - - - TENNIS ATP -- Indian Wells, Calif., WTA -- Indian Wells, Calif.,

- - - - ESPORTS Sunday event coverage: Dota -- The International 10 (Bucharest, Romania) League of Legends World Championship CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2021 - - - -

