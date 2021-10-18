Left Menu

Soccer-Ansu Fati stars on first start in almost a year as Barca beat Valencia

The youngster was then felled inside the box by Gaya four minutes before the break and Memphis Depay stepped up to net from the spot. Carlos Soller hit the woodwork after the break as Valencia pushed for an equaliser, but the home side were able to secure all three points when substitute Philippe Coutinho fired in from close range five minutes from the end.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 18-10-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Ansu Fati marked his first start in almost a year by scoring one goal and creating another as Barcelona came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Sunday. Despite being allowed a full capacity crowd for the first time since March 2020, Barca's ground was only half full - and those in attendance were silenced after five minutes as Jose Gaya's long-range strike swerved into the far corner.

Barca responded well and Fati levelled after 13 minutes with a wonderful curled finished from the edge of the box.

Carlos Soller hit the woodwork after the break as Valencia pushed for an equaliser, but the home side were able to secure all three points when substitute Philippe Coutinho fired in from close range five minutes from the end. The victory moved Ronald Koeman's side up to seventh in the table on 15 points, five behind league leaders Real Sociedad having played a game fewer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

