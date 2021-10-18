Left Menu

Pollard is Gujarati by heart, says Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has called his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Kieron Pollard a 'Gujarati' by heart and said the West Indies limited-overs skipper functions like an 'Indian guy'.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:22 IST
Pollard is Gujarati by heart, says Hardik Pandya
Kieron Pollard (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has called his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Kieron Pollard a 'Gujarati' by heart and said the West Indies limited-overs skipper functions like an 'Indian guy'. "We call him grandpa. He is from West Indies but he is actually a Gujarati at heart. He literally functions like an Indian: a guy who believes in property, a guy who believes in investments, a guy who believes: instead of buying a car, I'll buy property because it will grow, Ek rupiah Nahin waste karoonga [I won't waste a rupee]," said Pandya to ESPNcricinfo.

"How Krunal is for me, Pollard is the same. He has been part of the international circuit for a long time. I don't sometimes understand how it functions, but he has taught me to let it be. I am very upfront if I don't like something. There are lots of times when he has calmed me down, lots of times when he has given me life lessons," he added. Pandya further said that Pollard is not only a friend but a 'family' now.

"The relationship started because of Krunal. In 2015 at the IPL I did not speak to Polly. He was in the next room but it was just "Hi Polly, bye Polly." In 2016, when Krunal came in, I started talking to Polly. Polly is now family, not just a friend, not just a team-mate," he said. India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. After the upcoming T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli will be stepping down as the side's captain in the shortest format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021