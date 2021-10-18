Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa wins Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour

Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour finals after defeating Christopher Yoo of the USA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:15 IST
Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa. (Photo/SAI Media- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour finals after defeating Christopher Yoo of the USA. Praggnanandhaa defeated the American opponent by 3-0 to claim the victory in the final. The Indian Grandmaster has also secured a regular spot at next year's Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

"Indian GM & the youngest IM in history, @rpragchess 16, wins the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour Finals after defeating Christopher Yoo 3-0 With the win, he has secured a regular spot at next year's @ChampChessTour. Many congratulations Champ!!" tweeted the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand also took to his Twitter and congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his win. "Congrats! Was a very convincing performance. Really proud of your play," tweeted Anand.

The Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour is a set of tournaments running alongside the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour and features some of the world's most exciting young chess players. The players featuring in this tournament compete individually and also in teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

