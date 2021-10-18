Left Menu

Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura passes away

Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Colombo.

Bandula Warnapura (Image: Mahela Jayawardene's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Colombo. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Bandula Warnapura, who was Sri Lanka's First Test Captain. He was an excellent cricketer, administrator, coach, commentator, and above all, a good person, and his passing away is o huge loss for the cricketing community," said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva in a statement.

"However, I am sure his name and deeds will remain in our hearts forever. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana," he added. Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing away of Warnapura and remembered him for his service for Asian cricket.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bandula Warnapura. He did immense service to Sri Lankan and Asian cricket as a player and an administrator. It was such a joy to chat to him on everything cricket. A good and gentle man. We will miss him. Our thoughts are with his loved ones," Sangakkara tweeted. The 68-year-old former cricketer played four Tests and 12 ODIs for Sri Lanka. Warnapura had made his ODI debut in the 1975 World Cup while his first game in the longest format came in February 1982. (ANI)

