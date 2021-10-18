Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Here are the talking points from the weekend in Serie A.

SARRI DEFENDS LAZIO FROM INTER RAGE Champions Inter Milan suffered their first defeat of the Serie A season against Lazio in Rome on Saturday, but the Nerazzurri players were left furious with their opponents during and after their 3-1 loss.

Lazio scored their second goal on the counter-attack while Inter defender Federico Dimarco was down injured, resulting in an angry backlash from the visitors and scuffles between players at the final whistle. But Biancoceslesti coach Maurizio Sarri insisted there was nothing to apologise for, and the laws state that without a serious injury or head knock the game can continue.

"When Dimarco stayed on the ground, Inter had the ball. If anyone should have put the ball out, it was them," Sarri said. "There is not much to debate. With a man on the ground, they finished the move, we continued to play and there is a precise regulation. You only see these scenes in Italy, in England they continue playing."

TEARS OF JOY FOR CASTILLEJO AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo was in tears after he came off the bench at halftime to help his side turn around a two-goal deficit to beat Hellas Verona 3-2 on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who was widely expected to leave Milan in the off-season, won a penalty for the equaliser and provided the cross leading to the decisive own goal in just his second appearance of the season. "My tears say everything about the period I have been through and am going through," he told Milan TV.

"Yesterday not even my mother wanted me, and today I can celebrate with the fans at my home. "I was more out than in this summer, but in the end I stayed. My attitude is always the same, I train well and do not put a word out of place, to be ready to help the team."

COLANTUONO READY TO RESCUE SALERNITANA The third Serie A sacking of the season occurred on Sunday when bottom side Salernitana replaced Fabrizio Castori with former boss Stefano Colantuono.

"From tomorrow we will be back on the training pitch with great commitment and confidence, because I believe all the conditions are in place to do great work and achieve our objective of survival," Colantuono said. Salernitana have picked up four points from their opening games and face midtable Empoli on Saturday.

