Netherlands opt to bat against Ireland

18-10-2021
Netherlands opt to bat against Ireland

Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Teams: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little Netherlands: Max O Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.



