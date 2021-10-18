Left Menu

World Esports Cup to feature gamers from India, Pakistan and Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:46 IST
World Esports Cup to feature gamers from India, Pakistan and Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

Gamers from India, Nepal and Pakistan will compete in the inaugural World Esports Cup starting November 25, the organisers announced on Monday.

The tournament, sponsored by Infinix Smartphones, will see a massive prize pool of Rs 75 lakh approximately, according to a media release.

Esports athletes from the three countries will compete virtually in open qualifiers to take a shot at becoming the champion of the region.

World Esports Cup (WEC), WEC Director, Vishwalok Nath said: ''We all know how intense it becomes when it comes to any India-Pakistan match and we want fans to witness this epic clash in esports as well.

''The World Esports Cup will also aim to connect the gamers and gaming community from the South Asian Countries in one platform which will be a first of its kind initiative.'' The tournament, which will be played over a period of three months, will have an initial round of two open and closed qualifiers across three regions to screen the best 24 squads from each country.

In the Grand Finals, top four squads from India, Pakistan and Nepal will showcase their strategies, coordination and tactical skills to decide the best of the best team from the region.

Registrations begin on Saturday and will go on till November 23.

Esports is a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021