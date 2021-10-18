MLB Playoffs 2021: Postseason Odds & Predictions

The 2021 MLB postseason began following two wild-card games, in which one of them saw the New York Yankees take a surprise defeat to the Boston Red Sox. The playoff landscape seems to be wide open, as neither of the number one seeded American or National League teams is favoured to win the pennant. Betting favourites in both the AL and NL could struggle even to surpass the division series.

MLB Divisional Series

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers are both favoured to win their respective divisions, and it's a surprise entry from the Boston Red Sox in the American League, who aren't far behind the Astro's in the bookmaker's odds.

The Astros are leading the way with +120 odds to win the AL; a current series lead (2-1) over the Chicago White Sox puts the opposition in a must-win situation. The White Sox kept their postseason hopes alive this past Sunday, but despite this victory, they're still down 2-1 heading into game 4.

The Astros offense has been relentless all season long, and it's difficult not to see them advancing. However, I wouldn't be surprised if the White Sox turned up again to even the series. With that said, even if Chicago can force the division's favourites into a fifth game, the potent and high-scoring offense from Houston will take this series within six games.

Owning the same price as Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers are clear favourites to win the NL division as they're also expected to win the World Series for consecutive years. At +210 odds, you can bet L.A. to win it all, but they must first conquer the San Francisco Giants, who defeated them during the first game of the series.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Tied 1-1, the Giants are well behind L.A. in the betting odds (+700). This could prove valuable should the Giants wipe the champions from the playoffs, they've been underdogs all season, and nobody expected them to reach the postseason ahead of the Dodgers for the NL West title. The Dodgers finished their season with 45 wins from their previous 58, but San Francisco kept the defending champions at bay with a total of 107 wins on the season. In addition to winning the NL West title, the Giants won the season series versus the Dodgers and led the MLB with a 3.04 ERA last month.

Many favours are siding with the Giants, including Max Scherzer only having the ability to pitch once for the Dodgers on full rest after starting in the wild-card game.

The Giants are being overlooked here, and we believe that the +325 MLB lines on San Francisco to win the NL division series are holding significant value.

Braves vs. Brewers

Another overlooked underdog in the Milwaukee Brewers could easily make a surprise comeback in their divisional meeting with the Atlanta Braves. Currently down 2-1 in the series, a +600 betting line has them sitting as the least likely to succeed, but their records speak otherwise.

The Brewers top three starters all had a season sub-3.00 ERA and a WHIP below 1.00. In the 2018 playoffs, Milwaukee reached Game 7 of the NLCS, and it was Burnes, and Brandon Woodruff managed 2.11 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 21 innings combined. The Brewers adapt and know how to produce runs, an overlooked skillset during the postseason. We must also remember; the Atlanta Braves reached the playoffs through an NL East division that lacked any significant threat.

Red Sox vs. Rays

The Red Sox continue surprising analysts in their 2021 World Series run; after defeating the New York Yankees in the Wild Card matchup, they're now leading the Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) in their current series.

Red Sox odds have boasted above Tampa due to this series lead, they're now +250 to win the AL division, and the Rays are +600. Although a one game lead doesn't hold any significance yet, we must admit the value lies with Tampa and their need to win.

The Rays own the AL's top pitching staff and the number 2-ranked offense. Boston owns just one starter in Nathan Eovaldi, who's managed to throw 70 innings with an ERA below 4:53, and Tampa was 11-8 against Boston during the regular season.

White Sox vs. Astros

Perhaps the most complicated meeting to predict, the Astros lead the White Sox (2-1), but Chicago could still be better than Houston. Both teams own top-five calibre lineups, but Chicago's bullpen, which held the AL's second-best ERA over the last month, could become the difference-maker.

Backing the favourites to win doesn't play out during the playoffs; continuous surprise results are becoming regular. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if all teams involved managed to draw out a 3-3 series tie.

However, the scoring force of the Astro's leads me to believe they can eliminate the White Sox from the running.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)