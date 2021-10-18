IOC EB celebrates 100th anniversary in Ancient Olympia

Left Menu

The 100th anniversary of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) was celebrated on Sunday.

Olympic logo. Image Credit: ANI
The 100th anniversary of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) was celebrated on Sunday. With the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in attendance, the IOC EB assembled for a ceremony at the Coubertin Grove, the place where the heart of the IOC's founder, Pierre de Coubertin, is buried in Ancient Olympia.

"I am sure our admired and beloved founder, Pierre de Coubertin, is with us in spirit today. I hope that seeing us from above will warm his heart, which is so close to us here," IOC President Thomas Bach said. The creation of the IOC EB is one of Coubertin's legacies. The first EB meeting took place on November 7, 1921. While it is not entirely clear why the EB was founded, the minutes of the very first EB meeting say that the raison d'etre of the Executive Commission, which was what it was called at the time, was to ensure the smooth operation of the IOC during periods when the IOC President would be absent. One hundred years ago, the newly created board was responsible for managing the finances and ensuring that the IOC's rules with regard to the Olympic Games were observed and implemented.

The IOC President recalled in his speech that all EB members are "only temporary trustees of the great heritage. As our predecessors have done before us, let us ensure that we continue to carry this responsibility with dignity so that we can pass on this wonderful Olympic legacy to the next generations of Olympic leaders." Following his speech, the IOC President and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, each planted an olive tree next to the Coubertin Grove.

To close the ceremony, the IOC President and the IOC Vice-Presidents laid a wreath in memory of Pierre de Coubertin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

