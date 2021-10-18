Left Menu

T20 WC: From delivering parcels to playing for Scotland, Greaves' journey a true inspiration

Chris Greaves put in a perfect all-round performance to help Scotland stun Bangladesh in Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but not many know that some time ago, he was delivering parcels for Amazon, and playing cricket looked a far-fetched dream.

Chris Greaves put in a perfect all-round performance to help Scotland stun Bangladesh in Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but not many know that some time ago, he was delivering parcels for Amazon, and playing cricket looked a far-fetched dream. Playing in just his second international game, 31-year-old Chris Greaves was the star of the show with the bat and ball as Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs in the second game of Round 1.

"Well, it was an incredible day for him. It certainly wasn't a surprise for us. We knew he had the ability to do that. He's shown some exciting skills on this tour so far and putting some match-winning innings, match-winning performances already, and it was so nice to see him with the belief that he had when he went out there and took on the Bangladesh bowlers," said Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer during a virtual post-match presentation. "He had to chance his arm at times, but they're all shots that we believed that he's capable of playing. Yeah, really proud of Greaves. He's sacrificed a lot. He was driving and delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago, and now he's out here getting Man of the Match playing against Bangladesh. I'm sure -- I'm not sure he'll appreciate me saying that, but there's a lot of sacrifices from him. So we're all extremely proud of him," he added.

Scotland, who were 53/6 after 12 overs, fought back strongly to put up a challenging target of 141 for Bangladesh on the back of a 51-run stand between Chris Greaves and Mark Watt for the seventh wicket. With the bat, Bangladesh were always behind the eight ball as Scotland bowled brilliantly to keep The Tigers at bay. In the end, the asking rate was too much for the lower-order batters as Scotland put two points on the board with a six-run win.

Scotland next face PNG on Tuesday, October 19, while Bangladesh take on co-hosts Oman in the second match of the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

