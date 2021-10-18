Winning T20 World Cup would be extremely special, says Rabada

Left Menu

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said winning the T20 World Cup could be the biggest achievement for his side. South Africa will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:48 IST
Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

"That would be extremely special. Hundred per cent -- It would be my biggest life achievement in sports, that's what it would be. That would also be one of the highest achievements in cricket, that's what is missing. It would be the icing on the cake. We hope we are the generation that can bring the trophy home," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying.

In the six T20 World Cups that have been played, South Africa finished as semi-finalists twice (2009 and 2014). "I don't even actually like to talk about that baggage and what's happened in the past, happened in the past. I don't want to talk about it too much, we have a challenge in front of us. No one in the past tried to lose games. We are coming in with the same mentality, whether we have baggage or not. I just think it's not worth talking about, it's just worth playing," said Rabada.

"It feels great. Obviously, there are a lot of good memories from the U-19 World Cup. It would be great to replicate that with the senior team," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

