Ireland pacer Curtis Campher becomes third bowler to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is

Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on Monday became the third bowler in the history of T20I cricket to take four wickets in four consecutive balls. Earlier, Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan had achieved the feat and now Campher has joined the duo in the elite list.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:51 IST
Curtis Campher celebrates after taking a wicket (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on Monday became the third bowler in the history of T20I cricket to take four wickets in four consecutive balls. Earlier, Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan had achieved the feat and now Campher has joined the duo in the elite list. Campher achieved the feat in Ireland's ongoing Group A match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against the Netherlands.

The pacer achieved the feat in the 10th over as he dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Pieter Seelaar (0). Netherlands was going well at 51/2, but owing to Campher's antics, the Dutch were quickly reduced to 51/6 before the completion of the 10th over.

Earlier, Malinga had taken four wickets in four balls against New Zealand while Rashid achieved the feat against Ireland. In the ongoing match between Ireland and Netherlands, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. (ANI)

