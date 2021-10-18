Left Menu

Lanka Premier League to kick off on December 5

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 will commence on December 5 at the RPICS, Colombo, with the inaugural game scheduled to be played between Galle and Jaffna.

18-10-2021
Lanka Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 will commence on December 5 at the RPICS, Colombo, with the inaugural game scheduled to be played between Galle and Jaffna. The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games will be played at the RPICS, Colombo before it moves into MRICS, Hambantota to proceed with the final round games.

"The finals of the League will be played on December 23, 2021 at the MRICS, Hambantota, whilst this year's tournament has 24th December, as a 'Reserve Day' dedicated for the finals," the organisers said in a statement. The Lanka Premier League 2021 which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic tournament will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of topmost domestic and international cricketers.

The Final Round Games will see the top two teams in the points table playing the qualifier 1, whilst the 3rd and 4th placed teams on the table playing in the 'eliminator.' The winner of 'qualifier 1' will directly go into the finals, whilst the loser of 'qualifier 1' will play against the winner of the 'eliminator' in the 'qualifier 2', and the winner of that game will go into the finals. (ANI)

