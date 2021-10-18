Left Menu

Abu Dhabi T10: Mohammed Azharuddin named Bangla Tigers' brand ambassador

Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:39 IST
Abu Dhabi T10: Mohammed Azharuddin named Bangla Tigers' brand ambassador
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Azharuddin's addition follows a star-studded line-up that was drafted earlier in the month by the franchise. The squad now features prominent Pakistan cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Amir. In addition, the franchise had earlier named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the icon player.

The franchise had also announced the retentions of West Indies' dashing pair of Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles, Sri Lanka's terrific new-ball bowler Isuru Udana and Afghanistan's mystery spinner Qais Ahmed. The franchise's coaching staff will be led by former Australia batsman Stuart Law with former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the bowling coach. Du Plessis will be leading the side in the tournament.

"It is terrific to be associated with an exciting franchise like Bangla Tigers. We have some exciting players in the line-up, who I am sure are keen to stamp their authority on the tournament. I am thankful to Yasin Bhai (Bangla Tigers owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury) for thinking about me and scripting this association. I am looking forward to meeting up and working with everyone," said Azharuddin. Azharuddin's addition to the squad is therefore an excellent opportunity for the players to learn from a legend who led India right through the 1990s. He was one of the most successful Indian captains ever who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs and scored 6,215 runs in Test cricket and 9,378 ODI runs.

Abdul Latif Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Bangla Tigers also said, "We have achieved what we had set out. We drafted the best players we had earmarked after having secured a top icon player in Faf (du Plessis) and top-notch coaching staff. Azharuddin's association will further enhance the profile of our franchise." Bangla Tigers full squad: Faf du Plessis (Icon), Shahid Afridi (A1), Mohammed Amir (A2), James Faulkner (A3), Benny Howell (A4), Johnson Charles (B1), Hazrat Zazai (B2), Will George Jack (B3), Andre Fletcher (C1), Qais Ahmed (C2), Isuru Udana (C3), Hassan Khalid (Round UAE 1), Sabir Rao (Round UAE 2), Matheesha Pathirana (Round ET1), William Smeed (Round ET2), Adam Lyth (Round OP1), Mohammad Saifuddin (Round OP2). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021