Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular cancer

Norwich City on Monday confirmed that goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. After the initial diagnosis, Barden has since undergone follow up tests and will continue with a closely monitored treatment programme over the coming period.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, but will now spend a period of time away from the game. Barden in an official release said: "It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks."

"I can't thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive," he added. Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber said: "Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life."

"Dan is part of our family and we look out for our own. He knows we are with him every step of the way," he added. (ANI)

