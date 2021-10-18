Left Menu

This T20 World Cup could belong to spinners because of conditions, says Rashid

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reckons the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup could belong to spinners because of the existing conditions in the UAE.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:13 IST
This T20 World Cup could belong to spinners because of conditions, says Rashid
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reckons the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup could belong to spinners because of the existing conditions in the UAE. Afghanistan will open its campaign in the T20 World Cup on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. If the pitches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were anything to go by, Rashid can have a field day while bowling in Sharjah.

"Conditions here are always good for spinners and it should be a spinners' World Cup. Doesn't matter how wickets are prepared here, it is always helpful for the spinners. Spinners will play a huge role in this World Cup," Rashid told The Cricket Monthly. "As we have seen in the IPL, spinners have brought back their team in the game. I feel that will be the same in the World Cup as well. The best spinners will bring their team back in the game and win it," he added.

Further talking about spin, Rashid said: "As long as you have a good total, if it is a slow track, skiddy, as a spinner it is very, very helpful because you can show your skills there and you can get the wickets. In this World Cup if you bat well, we [Afghanistan] can beat any side." In the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan had progressed to the Super 10s' stage, and they also managed to defend a 123-run target against West Indies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021