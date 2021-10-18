Left Menu

T20 WC: Under ICC's international commitments can't refuse to play Pakistan, says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:34 IST
T20 WC: Under ICC's international commitments can't refuse to play Pakistan, says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
India will play Pakistan on October 24. Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC). There were talks that the BCCI and the government should reconsider playing Pakistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup as in the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. Shukla said while strict action should be taken against terror organisations, the match against Pakistan has to be played as it is an ICC tournament.

"We strongly condemn killings in (Jammu and Kashmir). Strict action should be taken against terror organisations. As far as the match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's international commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play with teams in ICC tournaments," Rajeev Shukla who is also the Congress leader told ANI. Meanwhile, the much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A. (ANI)

