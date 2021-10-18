Left Menu

Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:36 IST
Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup

Ireland defeated Netherlands by seven wickets in their first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Ireland first dismissed Netherlands for 106 in exactly 20 overs with Curtis Campher (4/26) and Mark Adair (3/9) sharing seven wickets.

Opener Max ODowd top-scored with a 47-ball 51 for Netherlands after skipper Pieter Seelaar opted to bat. Campher incidentally took Ireland's first hattrick in T20 Internationals.

Chasing the total, Ireland romped home in 15.1 overs with Gareth Delany hitting 44 off 29 balls and Paul Stirling scoring an unbeaten 30 off 39 balls.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 106 allout in 20 overs (Max ODowd 51; Curtis Campher 4/26) Ireland: 107 for 3 in 15.1 overs (Gareth Delany 44; Fred Klaassen 1/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

