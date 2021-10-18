Soccer-Angry Inter face key moment against high-flying Sheriff – Inzaghi

Inter Milan will not underestimate surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol when they travel to San Siro for a crucial Champions League clash, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Monday. The Moldovans have enjoyed a stunning start to their debut campaign in the competition, beating Shaktar Donetsk and Real Madrid to go top of Group D.

Inter, meanwhile, earned one point from their opening two games and face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages for the first time in 10 years. "Sheriff have not won two games by chance. We have faced the other two teams and they are top sides," Inzaghi told a news conference.

"We know that we are facing a team that is flying high, well organised and does not just defend deep. This is a fundamental match for our campaign." The Italian champions have failed to make it beyond the group stage in the last three seasons and history could repeat itself if they fail to pick up points in their next two European games, home and away to Sheriff.

Inzaghi's side are yet to find the net in the Champions League this season, despite being top scorers in Serie A with 23 strikes in eight games, and they suffered a 3-1 league defeat by Lazio on Saturday. "My teams create and score a lot of goals and we have the best attack in Serie A," Inzaghi said.

"The defeat in Rome angered us a lot, I saw that the players were furious because they are winners. Tomorrow we must finally score goals, because we have not managed to yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)