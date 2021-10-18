Left Menu

Azharuddin named 'Brand Ambassador for Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players.The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board ECB, with official approval of the International Cricket Council ICC.Azharuddins addition follows a star-studded line-up that was drafted earlier in the month by the franchise.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:21 IST
Azharuddin named 'Brand Ambassador for Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Azharuddin's addition follows a star-studded line-up that was drafted earlier in the month by the franchise. The squad now features prominent Pakistan superstars like Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Amir. In addition, the franchise had earlier named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the icon player. The franchise's coaching staff will be led by former Australia batsman Stuart Law with former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the bowling coach. Du Plessis will be leading the side at the tournament.

''It is terrific to be associated with an exciting franchise like Bangla Tigers. We have some exciting players in the line-up, who I am sure are keen to stamp their authority on the tournament,'' Azharuddin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021