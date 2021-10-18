Azharuddin named 'Brand Ambassador for Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Azharuddin's addition follows a star-studded line-up that was drafted earlier in the month by the franchise. The squad now features prominent Pakistan superstars like Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Amir. In addition, the franchise had earlier named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the icon player. The franchise's coaching staff will be led by former Australia batsman Stuart Law with former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the bowling coach. Du Plessis will be leading the side at the tournament.

''It is terrific to be associated with an exciting franchise like Bangla Tigers. We have some exciting players in the line-up, who I am sure are keen to stamp their authority on the tournament,'' Azharuddin said.

